Madhya Pradesh: School education department gives link to free e-library

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School education department sent a reminder to students mentioning the prescribed books of the board for various classes.

Considering that students are still studying online, a link to free e-copy of books, e-library for various classes was also floated.

For students in Class 1st to Class 12th, the link provides e-version of all the subject books in various languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali.

The subject for which the e-version book is currently available include: Languages, Mathematics, Science, History, Geography, Civics, Environmental Studies and others. The link for accessing the books is: https://cart.ebalbharati.in/BalBooks/ebook.aspx

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 08:04 PM IST