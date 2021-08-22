e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Padma Shri Janak Palta celebrates Rakhi by planting saplings

During the plantation of saplings, Palta and her Rakhi brother Rajendra Ochani briefly narrated the story of their meeting.
Staff Reporter
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the tradition of the last 35 years, Padma Shri Dr Janak McGilligan Palta celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Giridarshan farm in Sanawadiya village by planting Guava saplings on Sunday. She started the ceremony with prayer to seek blessings for all.

During the plantation of saplings, Palta and her Rakhi brother Rajendra Ochani briefly narrated the story of their meeting.

“I met Janak didi in a train journey about 35 years ago from Indore to Delhi, soon a unique bond of protection was formed that is brother-sister relation,” Rajendra said.

“Plants protect us, we have seen that in the Covid 19 epidemic, we ran out of oxygen and many people lost their lives and no one could save their lives at any cost,” Palta said.

She added that coronavirus alerted the entire human species that without nature protection we are not safe. “To plant, nurture and protect trees and plants with every possible effort is our Raksha Khawach,” Palta said.

She also runs a campaign to give saplings as gifts to people as a reward for vaccination. More than 18,570 fruit saplings have been disturbed at 52 vaccination centres.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Jollity, affection mark; Rakshabandhan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal