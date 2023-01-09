e-Paper Get App
BDD Chawl Redevelopment: Eligible residents to get 300 sqft carpet area

BDD Chawl Redevelopment: Eligible residents to get 300 sqft carpet area

The CM gave his nod at the meeting he chaired to review the redevelopment launched by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

FPJ Bureau Updated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved allotment of housing units of 300 sqft instead of 269 sqft to eligible residents of BDD chawls in Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg after redevelopment.

Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also cleared the option of payment of monthly rent instead of transit camp to slum-dwellers residing in the chawl area.

Shinde directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to use new technology prevailing in the construction sector to expedite the redevelopment.

MHADA Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anil Diggikar in his presentation said there are 159 BDD chawls at NM Joshi Marg. Out of 32 chawls, 16 chawls and 1,280 plots will be developed in the first phase.

In Worli, out of 121 chawls, 34 chawls and 2,520 plots are being redeveloped in the first phase. In Naigaon, of the 42 chawls, 23 chawls and 1,824 plots will be redeveloped in the first phase.

Diggikar pointed out that after redevelopment, the residents will get various facilities, including a gymnasium, Lalit Kala Bhavan, a hospital, school, jogging track, community hall and a senior citizen plaza.

