Mumbai: Draw for eligible slum holders of Worli BDD Chawl next week

MHADA | File pic

Mumbai: Computerised draw to allot tenements to eligible slum dwellers who are part of Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment will be held on Monday at Bandra.

“The Randomized Allotment Tenement Numbering Program by computerised system in the proposed redevelopment building to be built under redevelopment to 322 eligible owners of buildings numbers 32, 33, 39, 40 in Worli BDD Chawl and Savli Building by the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of MHADA will be done at our head office,” informed Chief Public Relations Officer, MHADA.

A high-level monitoring committee has been constituted for the program of flat settlement. In the presence of this committee, lots will be drawn for determining the flat number for the eligible block holders. The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board has appealed that the owners who want to attend this program must submit proof that they are tenement owners in the respective chawls.