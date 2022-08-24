Mumbai: Police personnel from BDD chawls to get home at nominal prices, says Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday in the state assembly announced that the government will provide at nominal price homes to the police employees residing in BDD chawls. He clarified it won’t cost Rs 50 lakh or Rs 25 lakh and reiterated that the homes will be provided at a nominal price.

Fadnavis admitted that the police personnel are currently staying in BDD chawls with the shabby conditions of their tenements. He, however, clarified that the government cannot provide homes to police employees residing in BDD chawls at free of cost as the similar policy will have to be applied to other government employees.

‘’Police will definitely be given a house in BDD chawls after redevelopment. The previous government had decided on the price of 25 lakh but it was also not affordable for the police. We will try to provide it at a lower price. The state government will try to provide houses to the police at a nominal rate,’’ said Fadnavis.

The former housing minister Jitendra Awhad had announced that the homes after the BDD chawl redevelopment will be given at Rs 50 lakh to nearly 2,250 police personnel residing there. However, after strong opposition, the price was reduced to Rs 25 lakh. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray had assured that the homes will be provided to the police personnel at the construction rate.

The Police Parivar, which is the representative body of the police personnel from BDD chawls, in a statement, had said, ‘’We don't want free houses. The state government should have announced the price of an affordable house at the time of the launch of BDD chawl redevelopment. However, after the minister’s announcement it is now clear that our fight is not yet over,’’ it added. Further, the Police Parivar had urged Thackeray to intervene and take an early decision on providing affordable homes to the police personnel from BDD chawls after the redevelopment.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that the Chief Minister himself has already held the meeting regarding police housing. ‘’Instructions have been given to build houses on a large scale. Care will be taken to ensure that the police get good housing,’’ he said.

Further, Fadnavis announced that 50,932 homes will be made available for textile mill workers.