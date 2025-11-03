 Bank Of Maharashtra Unions Oppose Proposal To Sell METCO Subsidiary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBank Of Maharashtra Unions Oppose Proposal To Sell METCO Subsidiary

Bank Of Maharashtra Unions Oppose Proposal To Sell METCO Subsidiary

In a letter addressed to the managing director of Bank of Maharashtra, Dhananjay Kulkarni (All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees' Federation), Santosh Ghadge (Bank of Maharashtra Officers' Organisation) and others noted that METCO has a legacy of over seven decades of service and continues to operate profitably, though perhaps not at the desired level.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Bank Of Maharashtra Unions Oppose Proposal To Sell METCO Subsidiary |

The United Forum of Mahabank Unions has objected to the proposale of the entire shareholding of Maharashtra Executor & Trustees Company Pvt Ltd (METCO), which is a wholly-owned subsdiary of Bank of Maharashtra.

Union Voices Concern Over METCO’s Legacy

In a letter addressed to the managing director of Bank of Maharashtra, Dhananjay Kulkarni (All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees' Federation), Santosh Ghadge (Bank of Maharashtra Officers' Organisation) and others noted that METCO has a legacy of over seven decades of service and continues to operate profitably, though perhaps not at the desired level.

“In this context, we believe that the decision to divest the Bank’s entire stake in such a trusted subsidiary is ill-advised and contrary to the broader institutional and customer interests.”

FPJ Shorts
Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'
VIDEO: PM Modi Lashes Out At Congress, RJD, Accuses Them Of Disrespecting Chhath Festival, Celebrating Halloween
VIDEO: PM Modi Lashes Out At Congress, RJD, Accuses Them Of Disrespecting Chhath Festival, Celebrating Halloween
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory

Risk to Trust and Reputation

“This move risks eroding the trust that METCO’s clients and indeed the Bank’s customers at large have placed in the institution over the years. Such a decision, taken without adequate consultation or transparency, particularly with the customers and stakeholders concerned, may also adversely affect the public image and reputation of the Bank.”

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates
article-image

Concerns Over Lack of Consultation

“We further wish to place on record our concern that significant strategic decisions, such as the proposed sale of METCO and the shifting of the Bank’s Head Office are being taken in the absence of independent directors and without representation of the employees’ and officers’ associations, as provided for under the governing framework.”

Call for Withdrawal of Sale Notification

“In light of the above, we request the immediate withdrawal of the notification regarding the sale of METCO. We firmly believe that, with appropriate support and strategic focus, METCO’s business and profitability can be enhanced substantially," the activists added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Mumbai News: Bandra East Skywalk To Open By December-End, Says BMC After HC Rap Over ‘Municipal...

Mumbai News: Bandra East Skywalk To Open By December-End, Says BMC After HC Rap Over ‘Municipal...

Mumbai News: Minister Piyush Goyal Directs SRA, BMC, MMRDA & MHADA To Fast-Track Stalled Projects;...

Mumbai News: Minister Piyush Goyal Directs SRA, BMC, MMRDA & MHADA To Fast-Track Stalled Projects;...