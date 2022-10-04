e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Ban on PFI correct if Naxalites are supporting outfit’: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

‘Ban on PFI correct if Naxalites are supporting outfit’: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

He was replying to a query in Bhandara on an letter allegedly written by Naxalites in support of the PFI

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File
Follow us on

Naxalites reportedly coming out in support of the Popular Front of India (PFI) means the Union government was right in banning the outfit, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

He was replying to a query in Bhandara on an letter allegedly written by Naxalites in support of the PFI, which was banned recently for five years after more than 100 its activists were arrested following multi-agency raids nationwide led by the National Investigation Agency.

Read Also
Mumbai: For Andheri bypoll, Uddhav faces aside test after split in Shiv Sena and formation of...
article-image

Those arrested include more than 20 from Maharashtra as well.

“It (Maoist support) means the decision by the Union government to ban the PFI was correct. If Naxalites are supporting the PFI, it also means PFI members were supporting Naxalites.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Two girls set ablaze by their own father die in hospital

Thane: Two girls set ablaze by their own father die in hospital

Thane: Unaccounted cash, gold biscuits worth Rs 1.71 crore seized from railway passenger

Thane: Unaccounted cash, gold biscuits worth Rs 1.71 crore seized from railway passenger

Thane: Debt-ridden jeweller in Mumbra dies by suicide; was missing for five days

Thane: Debt-ridden jeweller in Mumbra dies by suicide; was missing for five days

Museum science should be part of curriculum: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Museum science should be part of curriculum: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Mumbai: Symphony promoter buys flat for Rs 72.85 crore

Mumbai: Symphony promoter buys flat for Rs 72.85 crore