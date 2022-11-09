Balasaheb & Uddhav led Shiv Sena is real while others are bitter seeds of Jimsonweed, claims Sanjay Raut | Shashank Parade

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) MP Mr Sanjay Raut, after his release, targeted the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena saying ‘’Only one Shiv Sena led by late Balasaheb Thackeray and now by Uddhav Thackeray is real while others are bitter seeds of Jimsonweed. We will know with whom Maharashtra and Mumbai stand.’’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stepped out of jail on Wednesday evening after a special court in Mumbai granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in which he had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 this year.

Speaking on the upcoming BMC elections, Mr Raut, who was wearing a saffron scarf, said, ‘’Saffron has been flying over the municipal corporation for the last 30 to 35 years. It will continue to fly. Balasaheb Thackeray has created a glow in that saffron that if anyone touches it, it will burn. Now there is a flaming torch (Mashal, the party’s new symbol)," said Mr Raut. He has thereby expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena UBT will retain power in BMC despite the BJP’s claim of winning a majority and mayoral election.

‘’I have come out after 100 days, there was no information about what was going on outside. The backbone of Shiv Sena is not broken. I am a fighter and Shiv Sainik and have spent my entire life with Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray,’’ he noted.

Mr Raut further said, ‘’I am a Shiv Sainik, and helped many prisoners while in jail.''

When Mr Raut was in Arthur Road Jail, his prisoner number was 8959. A special barrack was arranged for him.

