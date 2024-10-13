Baba Siddique's Mortal Remains Taken from Bandra Residence For State Funeral, Emotional Video Shows Grief-Stricken Son Zeeshan Walking Along

Baba Siddique's grief-stricken son Zeeshan Siddique looked distraught and walked along as the mortal remains of his father was carried. Zeeshan Siddique is the MLA from Mumbai's Bandra east. | X | ANI

NCP leader Baba Siddique's mortal remains were carried out from the slain leader's Bandra residence for burial with full state honours on Sunday (October 13). Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra east on Saturday evening, will be laid to rest with full state honours at the Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai's Marine Lines.

A large crowd was seen braving the rain and attending the slain leader's funeral.

Baba Siddique's grief-stricken son Zeeshan Siddique looked distraught and walked along as the mortal remains of his father was carried. Zeeshan Siddique is the MLA from Mumbai's Bandra east.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead while he was returning from his son's office on Saturday evening by three men. Police on Saturday arrested two accused and hunt is on for the third accused who was present at the crime spot and also opened fire at Baba Siddique.

Police has also identified a fourth accused named Zeeshan Akhtar in the case and he is also on the run.

The two shooters arrested by the Mumbai police are Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap who is a native of Uttar Pradesh. The third accused Shiv Kumar is on the run. The Mumbai police also identified another accused, said to be the fourth in the case, named Yasin Akhtar. He is said to be a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab.

On Sunday (October 13), a local Mumbai court sent accused Gurmail Singh to police custody till 21 October. However, Dharamraj Kashyap, the second accused arrested in the matter, claimed that he is a minor after which the court ordered police to conduct an Ossification Test to confirm his age.