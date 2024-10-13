Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused Denied As Court Orders Fresh Ossification Test

Mumbai: The Court on Sunday (October 13) sent accused Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till 21 October in Baba Siddique Murder case.

However, police custody of second accused Dharamraj Kashyap was not given. The court has directed police to present the second accused again after conducting his ossification test.

What Is An Ossification Test?

An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of fusion of their bones. It's a popular method for determining age.

Fourth Accused Identified

Meanwhile, the fourth accused in the case has also been identified. The name of the fourth accused is Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, according to Mumbai Police as reported by ANI. The third accused is on the run and police teams have been formed to nab him, according to police.

NCP leader and former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead when he was leaving from his son and current Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east on Saturday (October 12) night.

Siddique was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and was later declared dead by the hospital hours later.