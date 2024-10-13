 Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused Denied As Court Orders Fresh Ossification Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused Denied As Court Orders Fresh Ossification Test

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused Denied As Court Orders Fresh Ossification Test

NCP leader and former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead when he was leaving from his son and current Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east on Saturday (October 12) night.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Court on Sunday (October 13) sent accused Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till 21 October in Baba Siddique Murder case.

However, police custody of second accused Dharamraj Kashyap was not given. The court has directed police to present the second accused again after conducting his ossification test.

What Is An Ossification Test?

An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of fusion of their bones. It's a popular method for determining age.

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes Vikram Pratap Singh For Mira-Bhayandar Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes Vikram Pratap Singh For Mira-Bhayandar Seat
Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai
Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai
Assam Schools Allow Students To Wear Religious Symbols Like 'Rakhis' & 'Tilaks' During Festivals
Assam Schools Allow Students To Wear Religious Symbols Like 'Rakhis' & 'Tilaks' During Festivals

Fourth Accused Identified

Meanwhile, the fourth accused in the case has also been identified. The name of the fourth accused is Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, according to Mumbai Police as reported by ANI. The third accused is on the run and police teams have been formed to nab him, according to police.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Clue To Baba Siddique's Sensational Murder Lies In A Mysterious Pamphlet Circulated...
article-image

NCP leader and former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead when he was leaving from his son and current Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east on Saturday (October 12) night.

Siddique was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and was later declared dead by the hospital hours later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes...

Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...

'Is It Political Killing Or Extortion Killing?': Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Lashes Out At...

'Is It Political Killing Or Extortion Killing?': Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Lashes Out At...

MVA Takes On Mahayuti, Releases 'Panchnama' Of 'Traitor' Shinde Government

MVA Takes On Mahayuti, Releases 'Panchnama' Of 'Traitor' Shinde Government