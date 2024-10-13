 Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar Gautam Started Firing Directly, Say Mumbai Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar Gautam Started Firing Directly, Say Mumbai Police

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar Gautam Started Firing Directly, Say Mumbai Police

The three accused, knowing that it would be difficult to fire at Siddique in his vehicle, had planned to use the pepper spray before shooting at Siddique. However, the third accused identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is on the run currently, started firing directly, said police.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, briefing the reporters said that two pistols have also been recovered from the accused in Baba Siddique firing case | X | ANI | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday (October 13) shared chilling details from the firing incident that led to the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday night. The police said that the three accused present at the spot of crime who executed the firing on the NCP leader had brought pepper spray with them. The three accused, knowing that it would be difficult to fire at Siddique in his vehicle, had planned to use the pepper spray before shooting at Siddique.

However, the third accused identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is on the run currently, started firing directly.

DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, briefing the reporters said that two pistols have also been recovered.

Three Constables With Siddique At Time Of Shooting

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow
Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba Siddique
Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba Siddique
Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week
Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week
NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow
NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

Police also said that there were three accused with Siddique when the firing incident took place. However, it was too late before the cops could comprehend and react to what was happening.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...
article-image

One more person has been injured in the firing incident, informed Mumbai Crime Branch. Meanwhile, the fourth accused in the case has also been identified. The name of the fourth accused is Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar and his specific role is being probed, according to Mumbai Police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar...

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar...

'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At...

'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes...

Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...