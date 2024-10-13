Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar Gautam Started Firing Directly, Say Mumbai Police

DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, briefing the reporters said that two pistols have also been recovered from the accused in Baba Siddique firing case | X | ANI | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday (October 13) shared chilling details from the firing incident that led to the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday night. The police said that the three accused present at the spot of crime who executed the firing on the NCP leader had brought pepper spray with them. The three accused, knowing that it would be difficult to fire at Siddique in his vehicle, had planned to use the pepper spray before shooting at Siddique.

However, the third accused identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is on the run currently, started firing directly.

DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, briefing the reporters said that two pistols have also been recovered.

Three Constables With Siddique At Time Of Shooting

Police also said that there were three accused with Siddique when the firing incident took place. However, it was too late before the cops could comprehend and react to what was happening.

One more person has been injured in the firing incident, informed Mumbai Crime Branch. Meanwhile, the fourth accused in the case has also been identified. The name of the fourth accused is Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar and his specific role is being probed, according to Mumbai Police.