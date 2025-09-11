 Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered
Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered

Developer Jignesh Shah filed a complaint against Varun Dhanshyam Golania, Abid Gulam Husain, Ajinkya Varadkar, Urvi Shah alias Kimi Rajput, and others. The case has been taken up by the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A shocking case of property fraud has come to light, where a Bandra flat already sold by a private company in 2020 was allegedly sold again in 2024 using forged documents and fake board resolutions.

Complaint Filed by Developer

Developer Jignesh Shah filed a complaint against Varun Dhanshyam Golania, Abid Gulam Husain, Ajinkya Varadkar, Urvi Shah alias Kimi Rajput, and others. The case has been taken up by the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Forgery in Key Sale Documents

According to the complaint, scrutiny of the Agreement for Sale dated July 31, 2024, and the Sale Deed dated August 22, 2024, revealed that both documents bore the signatures of witnesses Abid Gulam Husain and Ajinkya Varadkar.

During a preliminary inquiry, it was found that Urvi Shah alias Kimi Rajput, in collusion with Husain and Varadkar, falsely represented herself as an authorized representative of ULLTRA Lifespace Pvt. Ltd. Notably, in the forged board resolution, the company’s name was incorrectly written as ULTRA, and discrepancies were found in the directors’ signatures.

Flat Already Sold in 2020

The company clarified that Flat No. 1304, Building 81, Auriet, K.C. Marg, J.J. Colony, Reclamation, Bandra (West), had been legally sold to Shruti Mayank Shah in December 2020. Despite this, the accused individuals allegedly conspired to forge a board resolution, falsify signatures, and create the impression of authenticity.

Fraudulent Sale to Another Buyer

Based on these forged documents, the accused executed a registered sale deed and fraudulently “sold” the same flat to one Ketan Patel.

FIR Registered in Property Fraud Case

It has been alleged that the forged documents were deliberately created with the intent to cheat both the company and Shruti Shah, the lawful owner of the property. Following the complaint, Bandra Police have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation.

