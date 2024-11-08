Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar

Rafiq Niyaz Shaikh (22) and Aditya Raju Gulankar (22) | File Photo

Mumbai: In the Baba Siddiqui murder case, two more accused were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch today. Aditya Raju Gulankar (22) and Rafiq Niyaz Shaikh (22) were arrested on November 7, while Gaurav Apune (23) was arrested on November 6 from Karve Nagar in Pune. Gaurav had gone to Jharkhand for firearms training. On July 28, he went to Jharkhand along with arrested accused Rupesh Mohol and wanted accused Shubham Lonkar for this purpose. FPJ has obtained evidence related to this.

FPJ has obtained the express train ticket from that time as evidence | File Photo

Shubham Lonkar, Gaurav Apune, and Rupesh Mohol had gone to Jharkhand on July 28, and FPJ has obtained the express train ticket from that time as evidence. On July 28, Shubham, Gaurav, and Rupesh departed for Jharkhand on the Pune-Hatia Express (train no. 22845). The train was scheduled to leave Pune at 10:45 PM and arrive in Hatia the next day, July 29, at 4:45 PM.

All three reached Jharkhand by this train, and Vaibhav Apune informed the police during the investigation that they underwent firearms training there. Shubham Lonkar had provided the pistol for this firing practice. Vaibhav Apune was in contact with both Shubham Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol. It has also been revealed that Vaibhav Apune participated in the meeting with Ram Kanojia held in Kalamboli.

Hatia is a suburb neighbourhood of Ranchi in Jharkhand. Hatia railway station is the railway station serving the capital city of Ranchi in the Ranchi district in the Indian state of Jharkhand, where Gaurav apune, Shubham Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol have been visited to take firing training.

Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol handed over a 9mm pistol and ammunition to Rafiq Shaikh and Aditya Gulankar, intended for use in the crime. During the earlier investigation, the 9mm pistol was recovered from Shivam Kohad's residence. Efforts are ongoing to locate and seize the remaining ammunition, said DCP Datta Nalawade.

According police, In July, Aditya and Rafiq were given a pistol. Later, they returned the pistol to Rupesh Mohol, who then had it kept with Shivam Kohad. The fifth pistol was seized by the police from Kohad’s residence a few days ago. So far, 64 rounds of ammunition have been seized in this investigation. Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol had initially given Aditya and Rafiq the pistol along with 40 rounds.

However, the police are still looking to seize the remaining 40 rounds from Aditya and Rafiq. Gaurav, Aditya, and Rafiq have all been remanded to police custody until November 13. The pistol found with Aditya and Rafiq was originally intended to be used in the plot to murder Baba Siddique. It has been revealed in the investigation that Aditya and Rafiq also conducted firing practice at Khadakwasla.

Gift Promised to Karve Nagar Accused: Ram Kanojia had promised Rupesh Mohol, Shivam Kohad, Karan Salvi, and Gaurav Apune, who were arrested from the Karve Nagar area in Pune, a reward of Rs. 25 lakh each, a flat, a car, and a trip to Dubai upon completion of the contract.