Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18

Two more arrested in Baba Siddique murder case | Representative Image | File

In a fresh development in the Baba Siddique murder case, the police have arrested two more accused from Maharashtra's Pune, taking the total arrests to 18. On Wednesday, the 16th accused, Gaurav Vilas Apune (23) was arrested from arrested from Pune's Karve Nagar. NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

The two arrests made on Thursday were also from Pune's Karve Nagar, taking the arrests from the same area to three. The names of the two arrested are: Aditya Raju Gulankar (22) and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh (22).

The crime branch is investigating the high-profile murder case which has took place with Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner.

So far, 18 accused have been arrested in this case and six pistols have been seized. The sixth pistol, which belonged to the accused Gaurav Apune, was reportedly handed over to another individual, according to the police. The police are currently searching for the person who received this pistol.