 Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18

The police have arrested two more accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case. The arrests were made in Pune. Siddique was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai on October 12.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Two more arrested in Baba Siddique murder case | Representative Image | File

In a fresh development in the Baba Siddique murder case, the police have arrested two more accused from Maharashtra's Pune, taking the total arrests to 18. On Wednesday, the 16th accused, Gaurav Vilas Apune (23) was arrested from arrested from Pune's Karve Nagar. NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

The two arrests made on Thursday were also from Pune's Karve Nagar, taking the arrests from the same area to three. The names of the two arrested are: Aditya Raju Gulankar (22) and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh (22).

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50...
article-image

The crime branch is investigating the high-profile murder case which has took place with Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner.

So far, 18 accused have been arrested in this case and six pistols have been seized. The sixth pistol, which belonged to the accused Gaurav Apune, was reportedly handed over to another individual, according to the police. The police are currently searching for the person who received this pistol.

FPJ Shorts
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 10 Key Candidates With 'Dynast' Tag Attached To Them

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 10 Key Candidates With 'Dynast' Tag Attached To Them

'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP...

'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP...

Indian Urban Home Buyers Prefer Apartments & homeownership: Knight Frank

Indian Urban Home Buyers Prefer Apartments & homeownership: Knight Frank

Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From...

Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of...