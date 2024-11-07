 Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received death threats and as per the initial information, a case has been registered at Bandra police station against the caller. On Thursday, it was reported that the caller has been identified as Faizan and he has been traced to Raipur. Mumbai Police has reached Raipur to arrest the suspect

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
After Salman Khan, Bollywood superstar and his close friend Shah Rukh Khan has received death threat and a ransom was demanded by the caller. According to the initial information, a case has been registered in Mumbai against the caller.

According a police officer, a threat call was received on the Bandra police station's landline on November 5, with the caller issuing a death threat to Shah Rukh and demanding Rs 50 lakh.

According to the FIR, on November 5 at 1:21 pm, a call was received from mobile number 9082775393 on the Bandra police station’s landline (022-26513716). Constable Santosh Ghodake, 32, answered the call. The caller said, "Shah Rukh Khan is from Mannat, Bandstand. If he doesn’t pay Rs. 50 lakh, I will kill him."

When the constable asked for the caller’s identity and location, the accused responded, "This is not the matter. If you want to write my name, write it as Hindustani," and then hung up. Constable Ghodake immediately informed his superiors, prompting the Bandra Police to initiate an investigation.

Sources reveal that the caller has been identified as Faizan, believed to be a resident of Raipur. The police traced the call to Raipur, leading them to dispatch a team for further inquiry.

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has received death threats. After the success of his films Pathan and Jawaan in 2023, he faced similar threats, resulting in increased security measures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam stated, "Bandra police station received a call threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs.50 lakh. An offence has been registered at Bandra police station. No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing."

The Mumbai Police registered a case under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act on November 5.

Death threats to Salman Khan

Salman has received three death threats in a span of 10 days, after his friend and politician Baba Siddique's death. However, the actor is busy fulfilling his work commitments. He is currently shooting in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna for their upcoming film Sikandar.

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, share a close bond and friendship. Their friendship dates back to the early days of their careers in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s. They have appeared together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and more. Ever since, their friendship has been strong, and they are often seen together at various parties and film events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh, who recently turned 59, will next be seen in King with his actress-daughter Suhana Khan. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which hit the big screens in December 2023.

