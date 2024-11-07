Shah Rukh Khan Gives ₹10,000 Cash, Petrol Worth ₹4,700 To Jharkhand Fan Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days To Meet Him

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled the dream of his fan on his 59th birthday by inviting him inside Mannat and meeting him. The fan, who had been waiting outside Mannat since 95 days, finally got lucky on the actor's birthday and he shared that SRK helped him financially as well as gave him "respect".

The fan travelled all the way from Jharkhand to Mumbai and camped outside Mannat for 95 days, all in a bid to meet SRK. As the superstar celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, he decided to fulfill the fan's wish by inviting him and also clicking a picture with him.

The fan later revealed that he was treated with immense respect by the actor once he was escorted inside Mannat. "SRK also gave me Rs 10,000 and he even refuelled my vehicle by paying for petrol worth Rs 4,700," the fan mentioned.

He added that SRK interacted with him, clicked photos, and made sure he was given adequate water and food supplies before bidding him goodbye.

Before meeting SRK, the fan had stated how his quest to see his idol had taken a toll on his finances. "Nuksaan ho raha hai, bohut nuksaan ho raha hai. Kya karoon? Milna toh hai," he had said.

Meanwhile, SRK gave the tradition of waving at his fans from his balcony on his birthday a miss due to security reasons. Heavy police bandobast was deployed outside Mannat on November 2, and the actor and his team even sent out food packets for the cops guarding his mansion.

SRK made sure to meet some of his fans though on his birthday as he participated in a special fan event in the city on his birthday and interacted with the people present.

On the work front, SRK has been currently busy with the dubbing of Mufasa, which also features the voices of his sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Besides, he will soon begin shooting for his next, titled, King. The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh and it will also star the superstar's daughter, Suhana Khan.