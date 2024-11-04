Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, has fans worldwide. On his 59th birthday recently, he fulfilled the dream of a devoted fan who travelled from Jharkhand just to meet him; Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, waited outside Khan's Mannat residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The fan, who owns his computer centre in his village, closed his store and travelled to Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh. Speaking to the media, he said, "Shah Rukh sir se milne ke liye aya hu. Aur jab tak nahi milunga, tab tak yaha se mai nahi jaunga." When asked why he thought Khan would meet him, he replied, "Vo humse nahi, mai unse milunga."

His dream finally came true when SRK met him and even posed for a photo together.

Check out the photo:

When asked about how leaving work for the past 95 days had affected his finances. He replied, “Nuksaan ho raha hai, bohut nuksaan ho raha hai. Kya karoon? Fir milna hai."

In September this year, Shaikh Mohammed Ansari also waited outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home for 35 days.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, the fan was seen holdin a placard in his hand, stating, "Shah Rukh mera favourite hero hai. I am his biggest fan. Unko ko milna hai. Unse milna hi sabse badi jeet hai. I have shut my business for 35 days and I will leave soon after he meets me. Ye ab junoon ho gaya hai."

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, with fans at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai. This year, SRK skipped his usual ritual of greeting fans from the balcony of his residence, Mannat.

Sharing a photo on his social media handle doing his iconic pose, he wrote, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love."