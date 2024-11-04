 Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)

Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled the dream of a devoted fan, Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, who traveled from Jharkhand just to meet him. Ansari had been waiting outside Khan's Mannat residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and his dream finally came true when SRK met him and even posed for a photo together. The fan, who own his computer centre in his village, closed his store and travelled to Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, has fans worldwide. On his 59th birthday recently, he fulfilled the dream of a devoted fan who travelled from Jharkhand just to meet him; Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, waited outside Khan's Mannat residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The fan, who owns his computer centre in his village, closed his store and travelled to Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh. Speaking to the media, he said, "Shah Rukh sir se milne ke liye aya hu. Aur jab tak nahi milunga, tab tak yaha se mai nahi jaunga." When asked why he thought Khan would meet him, he replied, "Vo humse nahi, mai unse milunga."

His dream finally came true when SRK met him and even posed for a photo together.

Check out the photo:

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So...
article-image

When asked about how leaving work for the past 95 days had affected his finances. He replied, “Nuksaan ho raha hai, bohut nuksaan ho raha hai. Kya karoon? Fir milna hai."

In September this year, Shaikh Mohammed Ansari also waited outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home for 35 days.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, the fan was seen holdin a placard in his hand, stating, "Shah Rukh mera favourite hero hai. I am his biggest fan. Unko ko milna hai. Unse milna hi sabse badi jeet hai. I have shut my business for 35 days and I will leave soon after he meets me. Ye ab junoon ho gaya hai."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, with fans at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai. This year, SRK skipped his usual ritual of greeting fans from the balcony of his residence, Mannat.

Sharing a photo on his social media handle doing his iconic pose, he wrote, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against...

Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against...

Cellar Door OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cellar Door OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Hyderabad Wedding Venue Has A Special Connection With Former's...

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Hyderabad Wedding Venue Has A Special Connection With Former's...

‘Plays Character Which Champions Values She DISREGARDED In Her Life’: Anupamaa’s Rupali...

‘Plays Character Which Champions Values She DISREGARDED In Her Life’: Anupamaa’s Rupali...