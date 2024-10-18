'Baba Siddique Koi Sahi Aadmi Thodi Na Tha...': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooter In Custody Mentions MCOCA Case Against NCP Leader In Viral Video

A shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in police custody, talking about NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead on October 12, said that "something had to happen to people who were coming in between" the matters of their gang and went on to justify the killing of the NCP leader allegedly by the gang's shooters. "Baba Siddique was not a good person, he had a MCOCA case against him. There are also claims that he had relations with Dawood Ibrahim," said the arrested criminal sitting on a wheelchair.

Though the exact identity of the shooter was not shared by the news channel that shared the clip, the video has gone viral.

The arrested criminal in custody takes several questions from the reporters.

When asked how does the gang manage to get information about their targets, he says that "information is easily available and can be obtained from various sources like Google and many other mediums."

When questioned about the number of members in the gang, she simply says that the gang has a large number of members. When asked to give a number, he replies, "surely more than 100."

The reporters had several more questions but the police by this time takes him back and pulls back the wheelchair used by the criminal. Several netizens also wondered how did the police allow the arrested shooter to talk to the press for this long.

Baba Siddique Shot Dead

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night on October 12, 2024 in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was rushed to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital and was declared dead within 2 hours.

At least three shooters fired at Baba Siddique and the police nabbed two assailants. The third shooter is still on the run. According to reports, the arrested accused told police that they are from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police, investigating the case, said that it is looking into the claims made by the arrested accused. Several other arrests, including brother of Shubham Lonkar was also held in Pune.