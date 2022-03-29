Azaan should not be announced via loudspeakers: BJP leader Kamboj to Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has said that Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer should not be announced via loudspeakers as it causes inconvenience to others and requested Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey to remove illegal loudspeakers from all Masjids.

"Requesting Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday To Remove Illegal LoudSpeakers From All Masjid . Azaan Should Happen But Not On LoudSpeakers . Many High Courts Have Given Order to Stop ! CP Sanjay Pandey Have Started Initiative Against Noise Pollution" (sic), he said on Twitter.

Requesting Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday To Remove Illegal LoudSpeakers From All Masjid .

Azaan Should Happen But Not On LoudSpeakers .

Many High Courts Have Given Order to Stop !

CP Sanjay Panday Have Started Initiative Against Noise Pollution ! pic.twitter.com/8XsCFriKOE — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya - मोहित कंबोज भारतीय (@mohitbharatiya_) March 29, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:21 PM IST