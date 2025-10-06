 BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti to Launch Gen Z Internship Programme For Civic Governance,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam
Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Ameet Sata's engaging and interactive session with first-time voters (Gen Z) at YB Chavan Centre, organized by India’s International Movement to the United Nations (IIMUN). | X/ @AmeetSatam

“A new internship programme to involve Gen Z students in civic governance will be launched once Mahayuti comes to power in BMC. Through this internship programme, Gen Z students will contribute to strengthening urban planning and civic administration,” Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam announced on Monday.

Interaction with First-Time Voters

Satam interacted with first-time voters (Gen Z) on Monday at an event held at YB Chavan Centre, organised by the youth organisation- India’s International Movement to the United Nations (IIMUN).

Details of the Internship Programme

"After the BMC elections, we will be launching an internship programme for Gen Z students interested in public policy and governance. Under this initiative, two interns will be assigned to each of Mumbai’s 24 administrative wards, with an additional two at the BMC headquarters. This programme will provide an opportunity for 50 young individuals who have completed courses in public policy and governance to observe civic systems, offer suggestions, and prepare research papers to strengthen urban planning and civic administration. After the BMC elections, these interns will actively work within the BMC under the programme," Satam said.

Study Group for Flood Prevention

Satam also announced the formation of a study group consisting of experts from IIT and VJTI, which will seek opinions from former BMC municipal commissioners and former chief engineers of stormwater drains. "The study group will analyse Mumbai’s topography and average annual rainfall and compare it with other international cities having similar rainfall to devise an effective plan to prevent flooding in the city," he said. 

