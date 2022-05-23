Azaan app developed by students of Maharashtra college; here's how it will work

In a bid to amicably resolve the loudspeaker row, IT final year students of the Maharashtra college have developed 'Al Islah', the Azaan app. With several features, the app prominently focuses on live streaming azaan or call to prayer, which is made five times a day.

Set to be launched by May end, 'Al Islah', which means bringing a reform, will also act as a platform for mosques to make announcements, clarifying any issues or doubts that citizens might have. Upon its launch, the app will be used by Juma Masjid in Crawford market.

Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust trustee and chairman Shoaib Khatib said, “The app is at its final stage and by the end of this month we will launch it. We will start with our mosque and all the other mosques which are willing to accept this app can easily use it.”

Speaking about app's features, Maharashtra college incubation centre director Saima Shaikh, said, “An important feature is that the mosque will be able to give out announcements to people through the app, which will help to clarify many issues or questions which the people might have." In the first version, only the mosque will be able to make the announcements but from the next version even people can send in their questions, she added.

“We can also do customisation according to the requirements of different mosques but the main feature of the live streaming of Azaan will remain the same. Other features include finding out locations of nearby mosques and namaaz timings," she mentioned.

Aimed at spreading secularism in the digital world, the technology will not only be available for all mosques but also for other religions. “Such apps will not be restricted to one community or religion, if there are other community members who would like to have an app with such live streaming and announcements facilities then it will be available for them as well. After all it is just technology and it can be used for everyone,” said Shaikh.

ALSO READ Central Railway organises Swachchhata Campaign at major stations on Mumbai Division

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:11 AM IST