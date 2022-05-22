Central Railway organises Swachchhata Campaign at major stations on Mumbai Division

Central Railway organised a Swachchhata Campaign on Mumbai division at 116 stations from 10.5.2022 to 14.5.2022. A total of 5,900 persons from School, NGOs, Lions club, Scouts & Guides, Safai Karmacharis, Officers, Supervisors and staff of different Branches and stations participated in the campaign.

With aim of ’’Ensuring cleanliness everyday’’ new efforts are made with motto of ’’Swachchhata Hi Sewa’’. The first day started with oath taking for cleanliness and ban on Single use plastics by Chief Health Inspectors & Station Managers, officers and other staff. An interactive session with Safai Karmacharis about Cleanliness and about the ban of single use plastics (SUPs) of less than 50 microns thickness e.g. Plastic bags, plastic plates, straws, cups, thermocol plates, etc.

Railway officials and employees at stations over Mumbai division participated enthusiastically. The staff and officials communicated with the rail users and made them aware of the Swachhata Campaign program on maintaining cleanliness in their own surroundings as well as maintaining cleanliness over the station premises.

Rail users showed their active participation by taking pledge to eradicate single use plastics from Railway station premises to maintain cleanliness. Railway inspectors ensured cleanliness by getting the station premises, booking offices, toilets cleaned.

The campaign was observed across the length and breadth of the Central Railway, Mumbai Division on 66 Major stations on Mainline, Harbour line, Trans Harbour line, Ghat Sections.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:06 PM IST