'Auto' Rickshaw Injures 3 People As Driver Falls Out After Collision With Biker In Kolhapur; Video Viral

A strange 'accident' took place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur where a rickshaw driver's u-turn in the middle of the road led to a collision with a biker. As a result, both the rickshaw driver and the biker along with the woman sitting with him on the bike fell on the road.

However, that wasn't the strangest part of the accident. What happened after that made the whole incident a peculiar one, though people were fortunate to escape serious injuries. After the rickshaw driver fell outside the vehicle, the rickshaw was still in motion and injured at least three more people.

'Driverless Rickshaw Injures 3 People After Auto Driver Takes U-Turn And Bike Rams Into Vehicle'

A video of the accident has now gone viral. In the video, it is clearly visible that a speeding bike rams into the rickshaw which was taking a u-turn. However, even after the driver falls on the road after getting flung out of the vehicle following collision with the biker, the rickshaw is still in motion and goes around on the road, injuring three other people.

Man Saves Woman Thanks To Alertness

The video also shows a man whose presence of mind helps save a woman who otherwise would have come under the wheels of the auto rickshaw. The video captures the moment when the man who is on phone, shows quick reflexes and alertness to pull the woman who is also on phone out of danger's way. Fortunately, the people managed to escape serious injuries.