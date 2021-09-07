Aurangabad: Six held for throwing stones at security cabin in Waluj industrial area

Six men were arrested for allegedly hurling stones at a security cabin located on the premises of a company in the Waluj industrial area here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when two groups were fighting on a road outside a tool manufacturing company. Two of the men rushed to the security cabin seeking help, an official said.

The security guard told the men not to fight in front of the company. However, they hurled stones at the security cabin, which shattered the glass screen. They also tried to damage two-wheelers parked on the company's premises and beat up a worker.

A case was registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against the six men, all residents of a nearby village, on Sunday night. They were arrested on Monday morning, MIDC Waluj police station incharge Sandeep Gurme told PTI.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the charges of rioting and violating the order duly promulgated by a public servant, investigation officer Rajendra Bangar said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:04 PM IST