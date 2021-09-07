Navi Mumbai: POCSO court sentences 28-year-old to 5 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act) court on Monday sentenced rigorous imprisonment for five years to a 28-year-old shop owner for sexually assaulting a 12-years-old girl in Navi Mumbai.

The police said the accused is identified as Madan Savlaram Prajapati, 28. The incident took place in Nerul, Navi Mumbai in 2015. "On July 6, 2015, the victim girl went to the shop of Madan to get a notebook. For showing her the book the accused called him inside the shop. On the pretext of giving her a chocolate, the accused sexually assaulted her. A case was then registered at the Nerul police station under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from sexual offence act, 2012. The accused was arrested and a charge sheet was filed by the Nerul police," said a police officer.

Advocate Sanjay More, public prosecutor said, "The special POSCO court Judge KD. Shirbhate examined six witnesses and evidence produced before the court. On Monday the court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 2,000, if not paid rigorous imprisonment for three months," added More.

The police said the accused was in jail from July 6, 2015, to July 31, 2015, which is to be counted in the imprisonment period. More said the court ordered the payment of a fine amount to be paid as compensation to the victim, through a natural guardian mother.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:00 PM IST