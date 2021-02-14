Aurangabad renaming has public backing, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar should not be made a political issue as people are backing the demand.

He was in Marathwada's largest city to chair a meeting on Unified Development Control Regulations.

"There is no reason to oppose renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. It is a demand of the public that this name be given to Aurangabad and the Shiv Sena is with the people.

This issue has no connection with elections," he said.

Speaking about simplification of the process to build homes, the minister said only relevant fees and plans need to be submitted for houses with an area of up to 1,500 square feet, while for those with an area of up to 3,000 square feet, permission will be given in 10 days.