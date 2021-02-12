Aurangabad ZP names welfare scheme after Aaditya Thackeray

The Aurangabad Zilla Parishad has launched a scheme named after Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, under which youngsters can learn driving, get their licences and the cost for the same will be reimbursed by the local body, an official said on Friday. The Zilla Parishad has reserved a fund of Rs 30 lakh for the scheme, which can be availed by people from the SC, ST and NT categories, the official said.

"We have invited applications for the scheme, which has been named after Aaditya Thackeray. Applicants will have to submit their certificates after completing their training and the cost will be reimbursed to their bank accounts," said Shivraj Kendre, an officer of the social welfare department said. People who have passed Class 10 can avail this scheme, he said.

The general body of the Zilla Parishad has also given a sanction to this scheme, which has been started from this year, said Monali Rajendra Rathod, chairman of the social Welfare committee of the Zilla Parishad.