August 22 Rail Agitation In Mumbai: GRP Issues Stern Warning To Passenger Groups

Representatives from about a dozen passenger associations gathered in Thane on Saturday. |

Ahead of a planned agitation by passengers’ associations on August 22 over persistent train delays and stalled infrastructure projects impacting local services, the Government Railway Police (GRP) issued a stern notice urging these groups to maintain law and order at railway stations and on trains, warning of legal action for any violations.

Senior police inspector Archana Dusane of Thane GRP said that the police are prepared to prevent and address any disruptions or breaches of the law.

The agitation, led by the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh and other passenger groups, aims to address grievances related to railway services. However, the GRP’s notice has sparked strong criticism. Madhu Kotian, President of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, denounced the notice as a “pressure tactic”, asserting, “We are committed to fighting for our constitutional rights and are not intimidated by these tactics.”

Read Also Indian Railways suffer Rs 259.44 crore loss due to agitations against Agnipath Scheme

A traffic expert noted that the tension between passenger associations and the administration reflects the ongoing struggle for improved railway services and the balance between public demonstrations and law enforcement.

Earlier on August 9, Siddhesh Desai, Secretary of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, announced a protest on August 22. The decision followed a meeting in Thane attended by representatives from nearly a dozen passenger associations.

The meeting resulted in a five-point charter of demands, including prioritising local trains over mail and express trains during peak hours, halting mail and express trains on tracks designated for suburban services, and the urgent completion of critical rail projects such as the Airoli-Kalwa Link and the 5th-6th track on Central and Western Railway. The associations also demanded that long-distance train tracks be used for additional suburban trains during service disruptions and called for the establishment of a Joint Authority Transport for Mumbai (ToM) to oversee all suburban train operations in Mumbai’s Central and Western Railway sections.

The meeting saw strong support from various passenger groups, who plan to demonstrate unity by travelling in white attire and black ribbons on August 22.