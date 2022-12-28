e-Paper Get App
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Attention Mumbaikars! No-parking zone near Worli Sea Face ahead of New Year's eve | @WorliResidents/ Twitter
Ahead of New Year's Eve, the Mumbai Traffic Police has declared certain spots near Worli Sea Face Chowpati as 'No Parking Zone' as a huge crowd is expected in the area for celebrations.

The Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road stretch - from Mela Junction to J.K Kapoor Chowk will be closed for vehicle parking, and if found, it will be penalized, said the deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan, Traffic.

It is known that unauthorized parking in the area is causing traffic congestion at the adjoining routes, and in order to avoid that, the said order is imposed. It will be applicable on December 30 and December 31 and will last up to 6 am on January 1 - both south and northbound. 

