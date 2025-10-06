Attention Mumbaikars! 10% Water Cut Announced For 3 Days In Mumbai Suburbs; Check Out Dates, Timings |

Mumbai: Despite full dams, parts of Mumbai will face water shortages from October 7 to 9. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is implementing a 10 per cent water reduction in certain areas and eastern suburbs during this period. Additionally, the corporation is updating electricity meters at the Pise water purification center, affecting water supply daily from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Consequently, numerous sections of the city and eastern suburbs will experience disruptions due to these necessary updates. The Water Engineering Department confirmed the 10 percent water reduction for the specified three days.

Regions Affected By 10% Water Cut

There will be a 10 percent water reduction in the entire working area of ​​A, B, E, F South and F North sections of the city division, as well as in the entire area of ​​M – East and M – West sections of the eastern suburbs. There will be a 10 per cent water reduction in the L (Kurla East), N (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Ghatkopar East), S (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East) and T (Mulund, East and West areas) sections of the eastern suburbs. During this period, citizens should store the necessary water. The BMC administration has requested them to cooperate by using water sparingly during the water reduction period.

Currently, 99.21 per cent water is available in all seven dams that supply water to Mumbai - Urdhva Vaitarna, Tansa, Modaksagar, Madhya Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar. Therefore, although Mumbaikars do not have to worry about water throughout the year, water reduction will be applicable in some areas of Mumbai for the next three days.

Water cut Affected Areas

City areas – Churchgate, Colaba, CSMT area, Dongri, Mazgaon, Masjid Bunder, Byculla, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Sewri, Wadala, Naigaon, Lalbaug, Parel, Dadar Prabhadevi, Worli

Eastern suburbs – Kurla, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi, Deonar, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East areas, as well as Mulund East and West areas