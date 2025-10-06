A Glimpse Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport: From Luxury Lounges To Local Flavours, Premium F&B, Retail & Art Experiences Await Passengers |

As the long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport nears completion, excitement is building over the range of amenities and passenger experiences it promises to deliver. Designed to showcase Maharashtra’s culture while offering global comfort, the airport blends cutting-edge technology with art, retail, and culinary excellence.

Culinary Delights: From Street Food to Fine Dining

The Food & Beverage (F&B) offerings at Terminal 1 are set to redefine airport dining. Travellers can indulge in an Artisanal Tea concept and savour local flavours from Bombay Bond, a brand inspired by Mumbai’s vibrant food scene. The terminal will feature a casual dining section and a food hall offering cuisines from across India and around the world.

Adding to the culinary mix are chef-curated concepts, lively brewery and bar spaces and Indian street food stalls located at the arrival forecourt, bringing the charm of Mumbai’s roadside delicacies into the airport experience.

Retail and Duty-Free Experiences

The airport is also designed to be a retail destination in itself. With around 5,000 sqm of retail space and a 1,800 sqm duty-free zone, travellers can shop at both departures and arrivals. In total, there will be 110 retail and F&B outlets spread across the terminal and forecourt, ensuring a wide range of options for every traveller.

Passengers can also look forward to immersive experiential zones, where technology meets shopping and entertainment. For added convenience, services such as retail, F&B, duty-free, baggage and lounge check-ins can be easily accessed through the Adani OneApp, making the journey seamless from start to finish.

Showcasing Art, Culture and Heritage

A standout feature of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be its Digital Art Programme, envisioned as an international venue to showcase India’s diverse art and culture. The programme will blend digital and physical art forms, offering travellers a rich and immersive experience that celebrates Maharashtra’s heritage.

The space will serve as a platform for both established and emerging artists, giving them global exposure while connecting visitors to India’s artistic roots through innovative digital displays.

Passenger Comfort and Unique Amenities

The airport has been designed keeping passenger comfort at its core. Domestic departures will feature a dedicated kids’ play zone, while the experimental zone will house immersive digital tunnels with interactive screens narrating stories of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

For business and premium travellers, CIP lounges will offer seating for up to 500 passengers, divided into well-appointed zones. The Transit/Day Hotel will feature 80 rooms for short stays, ensuring convenience for those on long layovers.

The baggage services will include doorstep luggage delivery, baggage wrapping, repair and cloakroom facilities. Passengers can also opt for Pranaam Services, a special meet-and-greet offering for a personalised travel experience.

Additionally, the arrival forecourt will include a dedicated area for passengers and visitors, ensuring smooth pick-ups and drop-offs.

With its combination of technology, art, and hospitality, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to become more than just a travel hub, it will be an experience in itself, reflecting the spirit of Mumbai while meeting world-class standards.

