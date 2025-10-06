Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area Is Affected | Representative Photo

Mumbai, Thane: Residents across Thane and several parts of Mumbai are set to experience a 10 per cent reduction in water supply as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes the upgradation of electricity meters at the Pise and Panjrapur power stations. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed that the cut will be in effect from Tuesday, 7 October to Thursday, 9 October 2025.

मुंबई महापालिकेच्या पिसे, पांजरापूर येथील विद्युत केद्रात वीज मीटर्स अद्यावतीकरणाचे काम हाती घेण्यात येत आहे. त्यामुळे मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने पाणी पुरवठ्यात १० टक्के कपात करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे. (1/7) — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) October 6, 2025

Out of Thane’s total water supply, 85 million litres per day (MLD) comes from BMC’s sources. The ongoing electrical work is expected to impact multiple areas across Thane and Mumbai during the three-day maintenance period.

ही कपात लागू झाल्याने मुंबई महापालिकेकडून मिळणाऱ्या पाण्याचा पुरवठा होणाऱ्या ठाणे शहरातील काही भागात मंगळवार, ०७ ऑक्टोबर ते गुरुवार, ०९ ऑक्टोबर, २०२५ या काळात १० टक्के पाणी कपात लागू होणार आहे. (2/7) — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) October 6, 2025

Thane Neighbourhoods to Experience Low Water Pressure

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the areas that will face reduced water supply include Kopri Dhobighat, Kopri Kanhaiya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Anand Nagar, Indiranagar, Bhatwadi, Tekdi Bangla Water Tank, Gavdevi (Luiswadi) Water Tank, Balkum Pada No.1, Ambedkar Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kajuwadi, Jijamata Nagar, Jai Bhavani Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Karwalo Nagar, Shivshakti Nagar, Janata Slum, Padval Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Kisan Nagar No.1, Kisan Nagar No.2, Ramchandra Nagar 1, Sainath Nagar, Namdev Wadi, Raghunath Nagar, Luiswadi, Hajuri, Pachpakhadi, and Naupada.

ठाणे महापालिका क्षेत्रात विविध स्रोतांमधून पाणीपुरवठा करण्यात येतो. त्यापैकी, ८५ एमएलडी पाणी हे मुंबई महापालिकेच्या स्रोतांतून ठाण्याला मिळते. (3/7) — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) October 6, 2025

The civic body has appealed to residents to store enough water beforehand and use it judiciously throughout the period to avoid inconvenience. Authorities have also urged the public to cooperate while the upgrade work is completed.

Read Also Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents

South Mumbai and Eastern Suburbs Also to Be Affected

The BMC announced that parts of South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs will also experience a 10 per cent water cut between October 7 and 9. The work includes upgrading 100 kilowatt (KW) electrical meters at the Pise and Panjrapur water treatment facilities in Thane. Maintenance activity will take place daily from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, which is expected to affect supply in several zones temporarily.

Areas in Mumbai Impacted by the Water Cut

A Ward: Fort, Colaba, Marine Drive, Nariman Point

B Ward: Masjid Bunder, Mohd. Ali Road, Dongri, Bhendi Bazar

E Ward: Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard Road, Reay Road

F-South Ward: Parel, Lalbaug, Hindmata, Lower Parel

F-North Ward: Matunga, Sion

ठाणे महापालिका क्षेत्रात विविध स्रोतांमधून पाणीपुरवठा करण्यात येतो. त्यापैकी, ८५ एमएलडी पाणी हे मुंबई महापालिकेच्या स्रोतांतून ठाण्याला मिळते. (3/7) — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) October 6, 2025

Eastern Suburbs:

M-East Ward: Chembur East, Govandi, Mankhurd, Trombay, Cheeta Camp, Deonar Municipal Colony, Anushakti Nagar

M-West Ward: Chembur West

L Ward: Kurla East

N Ward: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar

S Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli East

T Ward: Mulund

Authorities Urge Residents to Plan Ahead

Both civic bodies have requested residents to plan their water usage carefully and avoid wastage during the maintenance period. Supply is expected to return to normal from Friday, 10 October 2025.