Mumbai FDA Confirms Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Not Supplied To Maharashtra; Citizens Urged To Stay Alert

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assured citizens that there is no cause for concern regarding the Cold-Ref (Coldrif) cough syrup, as the product was not supplied to the state.

FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar clarified that no seizure was carried out since no consignment from the concerned manufacturing unit had reached Maharashtra.

Deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Linked to Toxic Batch

The clarification comes after the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were linked to the same cough syrup. Following the incident, the FDA issued an urgent alert and called for an immediate ban on batch SR-13 of Cold-Ref after laboratory tests detected dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) — a toxic chemical commonly used in antifreeze and brake fluids.

According to FDA Drug Controller D.R. Gahane, testing of batch SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, revealed 48.6% DEG content. Ingestion of DEG can cause kidney failure and death, raising serious public health concerns.

No Stock Found in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Health professionals confirmed that Cold-Ref syrup is not available in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“After reports from Madhya Pradesh, stocks were checked in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and nearby areas, but none were found,” said a pharmaceutical stockist.

Prasad Danave, president of the Retail and Dispensing Chemist Association (RDCA), said all chemists have been instructed not to sell medicines without a prescription, except over-the-counter drugs.

“We have received clear guidelines from the authorities and are following them strictly. However, the state government should also monitor online sales of medicines, as many people buy drugs from other states,” he added.

States Recall Stocks, Ban Sales of Contaminated Batch

Following the detection of contamination, states including Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana have suspended sales, recalled existing stocks, and issued public advisories urging parents to stop using the affected batch immediately.

The FDA has directed all drug inspectors across Maharashtra to check for any presence of Cold-Ref, halt sales, and submit samples for testing to ensure no further distribution occurs.

Public Advisory and Helpline Issued

Citizens have been urged to inspect their medicine cabinets and report any remaining stock of batch SR-13 to local drug control authorities.

For assistance, the FDA has set up a toll-free helpline (1800-222-365), along with an email ID (jchq.fda-mah@nic.in) and a mobile number (9892832289).

Authorities have warned that even small amounts of the contaminated syrup can be fatal for children, and stressed that immediate caution and cooperation are crucial to prevent further casualties.