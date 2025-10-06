VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Zaveri Bazaar Gems And Jewellery Festival 2025, Promises Full Redevelopment Support

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Zaveri Bazaar Gems And Jewellery Festival 2025 | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s historic Zaveri Bazaar, known for its decades-old legacy and vital contribution to India’s economy, has taken on a festive new look as it hosts the ‘Zaveri Bazaar Gems and Jewellery Festival 2025’. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the festival’s main exhibition in the heart of Zaveri Bazaar.

The festival, organised for the first time by the Zaveri Bazaar Welfare Association, aims to showcase the market’s rich tradition, craftsmanship, and economic significance. It runs from September 22 to October 26, 2025, with the main exhibition scheduled between October 6 and 16.

CM Praises Bazaar and Artisans

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Fadnavis hailed Zaveri Bazaar as the backbone of India’s gems and jewellery industry, praising the artisans whose craftsmanship is recognised globally.

“Despite challenges over time, Zaveri Bazaar has preserved its heritage and prestige. Through this festival, local traders now have an opportunity to connect with international businesses. This industry has a major share in India’s exports, and as entrepreneurs continue to strengthen their capabilities, its contribution to the economy will only grow,” said Fadnavis.

🔸Inauguration of 'Zaveri Bazar Gems and Jewellery Festival 2025' at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other dignitaries were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते 'झवेरी बाजार जेम्स अँड ज्वेलरी फेस्टिवल 2025' चे उदघाटन.

यावेळी… pic.twitter.com/KG364lDuIW — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 6, 2025

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always inspired the nation to find opportunities even in challenges, and expressed confidence that the global gems and jewellery market will continue to expand in the coming years.

MoU Signed for Tech Integration

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Zaveri Bazaar Welfare Association and India Gold Metaverse. The agreement aims to integrate modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain into the jewellery trade, making operations more transparent, efficient, and future-ready. The Chief Minister welcomed this collaboration, describing it as a step toward innovation and digital transformation in traditional trade.

Bazaar Transformed for Festival

The entire Zaveri Bazaar area has been transformed into a vibrant exhibition space, combining cultural heritage with modern aesthetics. Decorative themes include grand gateways named after Lokmanya Tilak, Savitri Bai Phule, and various goddesses, along with an impressive replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Fadnavis appreciated the organisers for their creative efforts in blending tradition with contemporary design.

