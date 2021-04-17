As COVID-19 situation worsens, Mumbai Police personnel irrespective of age will report to duty: CP Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai: With the second wave of COVID-19 raging, senior Mumbai police officials have decided that they would want their entire force to be on duty. Hence, unlike last year, where police personnel above the age of 55 and those with comorbidities, were allowed to stay home, will now have to be on duty. But Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale clarified that men above the age of 55 or those with comorbidities will be given only indoor duties.

"As the pandemic situation is worsening, we need our entire manpower. Unlike last year, we are calling cops above 55 age group as well. However, they have been asked to do only indoor duties to minimise risk of contracting the virus," said Nagrale. Last year, when the pandemic was at it's peak, Mumbai police personnel above 55 age and 50+ cops with comorbidities were allowed to stay at home.

The city police chief Hemant Nagrale has already said that all the possible measures have been taken to prevent the virus spread among the force. So far over 70 percent of police personnel have taken first dose of vaccination while over 41 percent have received their second doses. The police chief has also warned people from spreading rumours.