Areca Nuts Smuggling Case: DRI Arrests 5 People, Seizes More Than 50 Metric Tons

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a modus operandi of areca nuts smuggling in two separate cases. The nuts were smuggled by replacing the undeclared areca nuts stuffed in the containers with the declared cover cargo from the port to the CFS. The DRI arrested five people and and seized more than 50 metric tones of areca nuts.

In the first case, based on specific intelligence, the DRI intercepted a 40 ft container shipped from Dubai, where the import cargo was declared as “Quick Lime Lumps”. A detailed examination of the container was done and approximately 25.9 metric ton of areca nuts in split form was found. These were valued at approximately Rs 2.23 crore and were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In the second case, the DRI intercepted a 40 ft container shipped from Dubai, where the import cargo was declared as “Gypsum Powder”. A detailed examination revealed that the entire consignment was mis-declared and goods found inside were Areca nuts in whole form, packed in jute gunny bags. A total of approximately 25.8 metric tons of Areca nuts, valued at approximately Rs 2.2 crores, recovered during the examination was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

5 people arrested

Based on investigation, two persons were arrested, including the IEC holder of the first case. However, further investigation revealed that similar smuggling had been done through some other containers. Interrogation of arrested persons and thorough investigation revealed that areca nuts in two more containers were smuggled in similar fashion by way of misdeclaration and replacement of the smuggled areca nuts stuffed in the container by the cover cargo (Quick Lime Lumps) during the container movement from the port to the CFS (Container Freight Station). Acting on the intelligence gathered, three more persons were apprehended and, on interrogation, they revealed the complete modus operandi of smuggling areca nuts.