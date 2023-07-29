Mumbai News: DRI Seizes 306 Exotic Animals Smuggled In From Thailand

FPJ

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 306 exotic animals smuggled into Mumbai Air Cargo from Thailand. The traffickers had concealed the animals inside a consignment of ornamental aquarium fishes.

The DRI’s Mumbai Zonal Unit seized 100 turtles, 62 tortoises, 110 snails, 30 juvenile crabs and four sting rays concealed with the declared ornamental fishes. The wildlife was being smuggled in contravention of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The DRI has initiated action under wildlife law for rehabilitation of exotic animals in consultation with officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)