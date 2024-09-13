 Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAntilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that the only role attributed to Shinde is of supplying SIM cards purchased by co-accused Naresh Gor to suspended policeman Sachin Waze, who in turn, distributed it to other accused, which were used in the commission of the offence.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Antilla Bomb Scare Case | ANI

The Bombay High Court recently  granted bail to former constable Vinayak Shinde who was arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case. 

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that the only role attributed to Shinde is of supplying SIM cards purchased by co-accused Naresh Gor to suspended policeman Sachin Waze, who in turn, distributed it to other accused, which were used in the commission of the offence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Shinde in March 2021 for his alleged role in Antilia bomb scare case and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Read Also
Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...
article-image

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Shinde challenging the January 20 order of the special NIA court rejecting his bail plea.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi Crash; DVR Seized
Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi Crash; DVR Seized
Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information
Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals; Check Details
Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals; Check Details

His advocate Dinesh Tiwari submitted that Shinde has been behind bars since his arrest in 2021. Also, the only evidence against him is that he supplied SIM cards purchased by Gor to Waze, who the. distributed it to other accused, which was used in the commission of the offence. Further, all other accused are out on bail.

The court noted that Gor was granted bail by the special court. Other co-accused, Riyazuddin Kazi and Pradeep Sharma have been granted bail by HC and SC respectively.

Moreover, the HC noted he has not been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or under the Arms or Explosive Substances Act. 

Read Also
Antilla bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder: NIA custody of two accused extended till July 1
article-image

NIA counsel Sandesh Patel had opposed the plea highlighting that Shinde committed the said offence when he was released on parole in another case — fake encounter case of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya. 

The HC said that his conviction in Lakhan Bhaiya case was confirmed by it and he has challenged the same before the Supreme Court. 

The court has directed  his release On furnishing  personal bond of Rs 50,000. He has been directed to attend NIA office regularly and court proceeding during the trial. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi...

Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi...

Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To...

Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused...

Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals;...

Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals;...

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Starts Maiden Bus Services Via Atal Setu Bridge On September 12 With Routes 116...

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Starts Maiden Bus Services Via Atal Setu Bridge On September 12 With Routes 116...