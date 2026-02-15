Over 450 Entrepreneurs Gather In Thane As Maharashtra Hosts 'Maha Niryat-Ignite Convention 2026' To Boost Exports

In a significant move to bolster entrepreneurship and global exports, the Maharashtra Government hosted the Thane district-level ‘Maha Niryat-Ignite Maharashtra Convention 2026’ on Thursday, February 12. |

Thane: In a significant move to bolster entrepreneurship and global exports, the Maharashtra Government hosted the Thane district-level ‘Maha Niryat-Ignite Maharashtra Convention 2026’ on Thursday, February 12. Held at Niyojan Bhavan, the event witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over 450 aspiring entrepreneurs and exporters, showcasing the district's robust industrial potential.

​Focus on Manufacturing and Economic Resilience

​Inaugurating the council, District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal emphasized the pivotal role of the manufacturing sector in national economic growth and job creation. "Thane district possesses immense untapped potential in manufacturing, which will be instrumental in strengthening both the local and national economy," Dr. Panchal stated.

​Strategic Insights and Export Opportunities

​Mrs. Sonali Deore, General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC), presented the district’s industrial profile, highlighting key opportunities:

​Sector Focus: Emphasis on Millets and Textiles as high-growth export commodities.

​Incentives: Detailed briefings on the Maharashtra Export Policy and the MSSIDC Flatted Galas Rental Subsidy scheme.

​Ease of Doing Business: Mrs. Dhanashree Jadhav (MAITRI) detailed the 'MAITRI Act' and the streamlined single-window clearance process for industrial permissions.

​Institutional Support and Financial Inclusion

​The convention featured expert sessions aimed at providing a comprehensive roadmap for global trade.Representatives from DGFT and EXIM Bank introduced the ‘Ubharte Sitaare’ program and various export promotion schemes. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) highlighted the 'She Trades Hub' specifically for women entrepreneurs. APEDA and SEPC provided frameworks for expanding footprints in agricultural exports and the service sector, respectively.

​Information was shared regarding the 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Investment Fund' for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

​Innovation on Display

​A highlight of the event was an exhibition featuring six stalls by beneficiaries of the CMEGP (Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme). These stalls showcased innovative local products, drawing significant appreciation from attendees and officials alike.

​Expert Take: Industry veterans, including Mr. Bhalchandra Ranrane (Federation of Industries of India), urged entrepreneurs to proactively leverage these government schemes to scale production to international standards.

​The successful execution of the convention was led by the District Industries Centre team, including Industry Officers Mrs. Ashwini Kokate and Mr. Maruti Dalvi, marking a milestone in Thane’s journey toward becoming an export powerhouse.

