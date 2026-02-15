Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde Throws Open Challenge To Minister Ganesh Naik For Direct Lok Sabha Fight

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde (L) & Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik (R) | File Pic

Ambarnath: The simmering political rivalry in the Kalyan Thane belt escalated sharply on Sunday after Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde threw an open challenge to Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik daring him or his son to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election directly against him.

Temple visit turns into political offensive

Shinde made the remarks while speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the historic Ambarnath Shiv Temple in Ambernath.

What began as a routine temple visit soon turned into a sharp political offensive as the three-time MP responded to recent statements made by Naik targeting him and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

If there is so much political enthusiasm, let him prove it in the electoral arena. He or his son may contest from Kalyan or Thane I am ready for a direct fight Shinde said, asserting that he would welcome a straight contest in the next general election.

Months of verbal sparring continue

The exchange follows months of verbal sparring, with Naik repeatedly raising questions about the Urban Development Department and the political dynamics in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Responding in equally sharp terms, Shinde accused the senior leader of making “baseless and repetitive allegations.”

In a pointed remark the MP suggested that age-related forgetfulness may be behind Naik’s statements. People forget certain political realities.

The public has made many leaders ‘former’ in the past. Before speaking about making others former, one should revisit one’s own political record,” he said, adding that he was speaking “as a doctor.”

Highlights three consecutive wins

Highlighting his electoral credentials Shinde underlined that he has been elected to the Lok Sabha three consecutive times with significant margins and has never faced defeat. He also claimed that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has maintained strong influence in key civic bodies across Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Ambernath, asserting that political strength in the region was built “on its own merit.”

Referring to the Navi Mumbai civic scenario, Shinde acknowledged that his side had fallen short by around ten seats due to “certain mistakes,” but expressed confidence that the gap would be bridged in the future.

The open challenge has further heated up politics in Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai regions where both leaders command substantial influence. Political observers believe that the sharp rhetoric signals the possibility of a high-voltage electoral confrontation if the war of words translates into an actual contest.

For now a Sunday temple visit has evolved into a full-blown political face-off, intensifying the battle lines ahead of the next Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra’s politically crucial belt.

