 Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters

Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters

Central Railway has begun setting up Emergency Medical Rooms at suburban Mumbai stations after completing e-auctions for 10 key locations. The facilities will offer first aid, oxygen support and trained medical staff to handle emergencies. Auctions for eight more stations are planned, aiming to improve commuter safety and reduce response time during medical crises.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway has initiated the process of establishing Emergency Medical Rooms at multiple suburban railway stations across the Mumbai Division. | AI

Central Railway has initiated the process of establishing Emergency Medical Rooms at multiple suburban railway stations across the Mumbai Division. The project follows the successful completion of e-auction proceedings for 10 key stations, while auctions for 8 additional stations are scheduled to be conducted shortly.

Immediate aid for ailing passengers

According to sources, the facilities are intended to provide immediate first aid, stabilisation and rapid medical assistance to passengers suffering from injuries, medical emergencies or health complications on station premises.

According to a Central Railway official, the ten stations for which auction formalities have been successfully completed include Kalva, Titwala, Karjat, Kurla, Thane, Mumbra, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Mankhurd and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO
Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party

Officials stated that once operational, each emergency medical room will be equipped with basic life-support equipment, oxygen supply, stretchers and trained medical personnel. The initiative is expected to considerably reduce response time during accidents, cardiac events and other sudden illnesses that commonly occur in densely crowded suburban corridors.

Eight more stations in next phase

Apart from this, Central Railway has also proposed to conduct e-auctions at the earliest for eight additional stations — Kasara, Dadar, Dombivli, Sion, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Diva and Igatpuri. These stations were selected to ensure medical coverage across both mainline and extended suburban sections, including long-distance junction points where passengers often wait for extended durations.

Railway authorities noted that the plan forms part of a broader commuter safety and passenger welfare initiative being implemented across the Mumbai suburban network. With nearly 35 to 40 lakh commuters travelling daily, immediate access to medical care at stations has been identified as a critical requirement.

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
article-image

Once both phases are completed, a substantial portion of the Central Railway suburban corridor will have emergency medical response facilities within station premises, improving survival chances during critical incidents and reducing dependence on external ambulance arrival times.

Rooms to be functional in phased manner

Railway officials added that operational timelines will depend on the completion of contractual formalities by successful bidders, after which the rooms are expected to become functional in a phased manner.

Apart from this, Central Railway has also signed contracts with several nearby hospitals to provide immediate treatment to injured passengers.

According to officials, the remaining stations will also be covered by providing emergency medical facilities to victims as soon as possible.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Harshwardhan Sapkal Alleges BJP Conspiracy After Pune Clash Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj–Tipu...
Harshwardhan Sapkal Alleges BJP Conspiracy After Pune Clash Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj–Tipu...
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli...
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli...
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam