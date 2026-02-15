Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters

Central Railway has initiated the process of establishing Emergency Medical Rooms at multiple suburban railway stations across the Mumbai Division. | AI

Central Railway has initiated the process of establishing Emergency Medical Rooms at multiple suburban railway stations across the Mumbai Division. The project follows the successful completion of e-auction proceedings for 10 key stations, while auctions for 8 additional stations are scheduled to be conducted shortly.

Immediate aid for ailing passengers

According to sources, the facilities are intended to provide immediate first aid, stabilisation and rapid medical assistance to passengers suffering from injuries, medical emergencies or health complications on station premises.

According to a Central Railway official, the ten stations for which auction formalities have been successfully completed include Kalva, Titwala, Karjat, Kurla, Thane, Mumbra, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Mankhurd and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Officials stated that once operational, each emergency medical room will be equipped with basic life-support equipment, oxygen supply, stretchers and trained medical personnel. The initiative is expected to considerably reduce response time during accidents, cardiac events and other sudden illnesses that commonly occur in densely crowded suburban corridors.

Eight more stations in next phase

Apart from this, Central Railway has also proposed to conduct e-auctions at the earliest for eight additional stations — Kasara, Dadar, Dombivli, Sion, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Diva and Igatpuri. These stations were selected to ensure medical coverage across both mainline and extended suburban sections, including long-distance junction points where passengers often wait for extended durations.

Railway authorities noted that the plan forms part of a broader commuter safety and passenger welfare initiative being implemented across the Mumbai suburban network. With nearly 35 to 40 lakh commuters travelling daily, immediate access to medical care at stations has been identified as a critical requirement.

Once both phases are completed, a substantial portion of the Central Railway suburban corridor will have emergency medical response facilities within station premises, improving survival chances during critical incidents and reducing dependence on external ambulance arrival times.

Rooms to be functional in phased manner

Railway officials added that operational timelines will depend on the completion of contractual formalities by successful bidders, after which the rooms are expected to become functional in a phased manner.

Apart from this, Central Railway has also signed contracts with several nearby hospitals to provide immediate treatment to injured passengers.

According to officials, the remaining stations will also be covered by providing emergency medical facilities to victims as soon as possible.

