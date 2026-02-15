Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray Hospitalised After Health Scare; Condition Reportedly Stable & Will Be Discharged Soon

Tejas Thackeray Instagram Account

Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray, the younger son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to Reliance Hospital after a sudden deterioration in his health, according to a report by TV9 Marathi. Doctors attending to him have described his condition as stable and under observation.

According to TV9, Tejas was rushed to the hospital after he complained of discomfort. He underwent a series of tests following his admission. Hospital authorities indicated that his health has since shown signs of improvement and he may be discharged within the next day or two, depending on the doctors’ assessment.

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray visited the hospital soon after the news of their son’s condition emerged. The former chief minister held discussions with the treating doctors and enquired about Tejas’ progress.

Tejas Thackeray Health Update

As of now, family sources told TV9 have said that his condition is improving, and doctors are likely to take a call on his discharge shortly.

About Tejas Thackeray

Tejas Thackeray, often seen at party events, has largely stayed away from active politics. Unlike his elder brother Aaditya Thackeray, he has chosen to pursue interests outside the political arena. Tejas heads the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, which is credited with discovering several species, mostly in the Western Ghats.

According to reports, his interest in wildlife dates back to his teenage years. In 2012, he undertook his first herping expedition to Amboli in Sindhudurg district in search of amphibians and reptiles. During subsequent trips, he was associated with fieldwork that contributed to the discovery and documentation of new species.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/