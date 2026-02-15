 Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray Hospitalised After Health Scare; Condition Reportedly Stable & Will Be Discharged Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Tejas Thackeray Hospitalised After Health Scare; Condition Reportedly Stable & Will Be Discharged Soon

Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray Hospitalised After Health Scare; Condition Reportedly Stable & Will Be Discharged Soon

Tejas Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to Reliance Hospital after sudden health discomfort, sources said. Doctors described his condition as stable and under observation after tests. Family members, including Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray, visited him. He may be discharged within a day or two.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Tejas Thackeray Instagram Account

Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray, the younger son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to Reliance Hospital after a sudden deterioration in his health, according to a report by TV9 Marathi. Doctors attending to him have described his condition as stable and under observation.

According to TV9, Tejas was rushed to the hospital after he complained of discomfort. He underwent a series of tests following his admission. Hospital authorities indicated that his health has since shown signs of improvement and he may be discharged within the next day or two, depending on the doctors’ assessment.

Read Also
'Salman Khan Is More Hindu Than Uddhav Thackeray': Nitesh Rane Targets Sena UBT Chief After Actor...
article-image

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray visited the hospital soon after the news of their son’s condition emerged. The former chief minister held discussions with the treating doctors and enquired about Tejas’ progress.

Tejas Thackeray Health Update

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
AI Won’t Kill Indian IT Industry, Will Create More Work: JP Morgan
AI Won’t Kill Indian IT Industry, Will Create More Work: JP Morgan
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him For A Duck - VIDEO
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him For A Duck - VIDEO
India’s First Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel To Rise In Assam: ₹18,662 Crore Brahmaputra Mega Project To Slash Distance From 240 Km To 34 Km
India’s First Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel To Rise In Assam: ₹18,662 Crore Brahmaputra Mega Project To Slash Distance From 240 Km To 34 Km

As of now, family sources told TV9 have said that his condition is improving, and doctors are likely to take a call on his discharge shortly.

About Tejas Thackeray

Tejas Thackeray, often seen at party events, has largely stayed away from active politics. Unlike his elder brother Aaditya Thackeray, he has chosen to pursue interests outside the political arena. Tejas heads the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, which is credited with discovering several species, mostly in the Western Ghats.

Read Also
'Is It Truly Yet To Be Finalised?' Aditya Thackeray Questions NDA Government About India-US Trade...
article-image

According to reports, his interest in wildlife dates back to his teenage years. In 2012, he undertook his first herping expedition to Amboli in Sindhudurg district in search of amphibians and reptiles. During subsequent trips, he was associated with fieldwork that contributed to the discovery and documentation of new species.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
13-Year-Old Boy Missing In Thane After Exam Day Argument Over Mobile Phone, Police Launch Search
13-Year-Old Boy Missing In Thane After Exam Day Argument Over Mobile Phone, Police Launch Search
Over 450 Entrepreneurs Gather In Thane As Maharashtra Hosts 'Maha Niryat-Ignite Convention 2026' To...
Over 450 Entrepreneurs Gather In Thane As Maharashtra Hosts 'Maha Niryat-Ignite Convention 2026' To...
Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray Hospitalised After Health Scare; Condition Reportedly Stable & Will Be...
Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray Hospitalised After Health Scare; Condition Reportedly Stable & Will Be...
Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde Throws Open Challenge To Minister Ganesh Naik For Direct Lok Sabha Fight
Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde Throws Open Challenge To Minister Ganesh Naik For Direct Lok Sabha Fight