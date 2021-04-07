Sachin Vaze claims in letter to NIA: Minister ordered to collect Rs 100 crore from Gutka sellers, Rs 100 crore from BMC contractors, Rs 50 cr to close a file

Mumbai: In a letter suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze attempted to submit before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday, he made grave corruption allegations against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, state transport minister Anil Parab and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Vaze, who is being probed by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiren murder cases was produced by the agency for further custody when he attempted to submit this letter. The court however told him to follow due process and did not accept it.

Vindicating the allegations of former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh that Vaze was asked by Deshmukh to collect money from bars in the city, Vaze mentions this aspect in his letter. He said he was called in Jan 2021 to the minister’s residence Dnyaneshwari. “The minister sir told me that there are approximately 1650 bars and restaurants in Mumbai and told me to collect Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh each from these for him,” the letter stated. It mentioned that the minister’s PA Kundan was present. He says further in his letter that he had told the minister he would not be able to collect the money and that it would be beyond his capabilities.

Immediately after coming out of the cabin, he says, PA Kundan advised him that he must comply with the minister’s instructions if he wished to keep his job and post intact. Vaze says he had informed the CP about this, and expressed his apprehension that in the future, he may be embroiled in a false controversy. “The honourable CP encouraged me and categorically instructed me to not to involve in any such illegal collection of money from anyone and for anyone,” the letter stated.

Pay Rs 2 crore to keep job

Another instance mentioned in the letter of Deshmukh engaging in corruption is when Vaze was reinstated in service last year. The letter states that Sharad Pawar had ordered that he be suspended and that Deshmukh had informed this to him on phone from Nagpur and then asked him to pay Rs. 2 crore and assured that he will convince Pawar. He said he had expressed his inability to pay such a huge amount and that Deshmukh had told him he could pay later.

Collect Rs 100 crore from Gutka sellers

Making allegations of corruption on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the letter says in November last year he was approached by one Darshan Ghodawat who was very close to Pawar. The letter read, “He explained about illegal gutka and tobacco trade in Maharashtra and gave me phone numbers. The said Mr Godhawat insisted that I should collect a monthly amount of Rs 100 cr from these illegal gutka sellers. I denied to do such an illegal act and the person warned me that I may lose my post again.”

The letter went on to state that since the first day of 2021 he started all out efforts against illegal gutka sellers and crores-worth illegal gutka was seized and action was initiated against the owners of factories too.