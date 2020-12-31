Angels of Mumbai: From Sonu Sood to Kishori Pednekar, eminent Mumbaikars endorse their favourites

Special achievements: “Kishori Pednekar, a three-time corporator, has devoted her life to the city and it’s residents, and her work is commendable. Pednekar was very active throughout the lockdown. She regularly visited hospitals, ward offices and civic departments to encourage health workers and BMC staff. A trained nurse herself, Pednekar donned the uniform once again and went to civic hospitals like BYL Nair, Sion, and KEM to encourage fellow health workers in the month of April, when the pandemic was at its peak. Pednekar met with the hospitals’ nursing staff and students, and enquired about their well-being and the difficulties they were facing while dealing with the pandemic. Even the Covid contraction didn’t stop her, and she immediately got to work after beating the virus. When Pednekar took charge of the office as the Mayor, she tirelessly worked for the betterment of the city. Save water and use BEST buses (to reduce traffic congestion and pollution) was her appeal to the residents. It was her initiative to demolish dangerous and dilapidated buildings. And since her ward falls under my parliamentary constituency, it gave me an opportunity to see her work closely.”

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing director of Bajaj Auto Ltd

Endorsed by: Dr Mukesh Batra, Homeopath, Founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies