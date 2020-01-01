From Aaditya Thackeray to Harsh Mariwala: FPJ's Angels of Mumbai picked by eminent Mumbaikars

Angel of Mumbai: Sridhar Rangayan - Filmmaker
Endorsed by: Onir – Filmmaker
Special achievements: “Sridhar is director of the Kashish Film festival. For 10 years he has fought hard and despite all challenges kept this festival alive and growing. A festival that means a lot to the LGBTQIA community of the city. The festival is a space where the community not only gets to see films from all over the world with queer narrative which helps one understand rights and identity more but also a place to openly meet and socialise with the community and friends of the community.”
Angel of Mumbai: Rahul da Cunha – Ad man, playwright
Endorsed by: Anahita Uberoi – Stage and film actress
Special achievements: “There are certain iconic characters that have been created in the history of advertising, like the Air India Maharaja. The character was something you connected to. In the same way, the Amul girl has become very much a part of our city and beyond over so many years. Rahul and his team’s Amul hoardings are something we look forward to, what the Amul Girl’s take on a certain issue is going to be. Even if it is cynical, or criticising something, there is still an element of positivity in it. And that’s what people in the city look forward to.”
Angel of Mumbai: Fr Warner D’Souza – Parish priest, St Jude, Malad
Endorsed by: Asif Ali Beg – Actor, singer, voice artist and teacher
Special achievements: “Fr Warner is truly one of God’s shepherds who will keep the flock together! I love his non judgemental approach. Oh....and what a sense of humour! He is not afraid to stand up for the truth and face the Goliaths! Not only has he built a church out of nothing but he has built a strong community that rallies together to reach out to those in need. When the wall of the National Park came crashing down on the night of July 1, the parish of St Jude of which he is Parish Priest, rushed in to help. Through its appeals via social media hundreds of volunteers and aid poured in. For 15 days the new church of St Jude became a centre for more than 250 families whose homes had been washed away. They took on the project of transforming the dilapidated shanties of 15 families, which would get flooded, into beautiful homes. The project is called Homes With Dignity.”
Angel of Mumbai: Malhar CHS, Goregaon
Endorsed by: Aparshakti Khurana - Actor
Special achievements: “Just like charity, the aim to make the world a better place should also start at home. Which reminds me of Malhar co-operative housing society in Goregaon. This society developed its own fruit and vegetable garden. How? By recycling 90% of the waste generated on the premises. I think that’s commendable and deserves appreciation. For me, this housing society is among the many Angels of Mumbai.”
Angel of Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray – Shiv Sena legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena President
Endorsed by: Tanuj Virwani - Actor
Special achievements: “He is a beacon of light and source of inspiration for many Mumbaikars that going forward there is scope for politics to be clean and transparent instead of murky and full of ulterior motives. He has and in the years to come will do a lot of good for Maharashtra.”
Angel of Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray – Shiv Sena legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena President
Endorsed by: Zoru Bhathena - Save Aarey cause activist & Petitioner
Special achievements: “We (especially Save Aarey movement supporters) can and should say a big Thank You to Aditya Thackeray. As a person and as a citizen, he continued to support the Save Aarey cause. Despite his own political compulsions, he kept fighting for what he felt was right. Until Aarey is declared as a 'forest' by the new Uddhav Thackeray led state government, the Save Aarey movement will continue its fight, but fact remains that Aditya helped the Aarey cause in his own way. This is something I have seen in my limited interactions with him. Giving support to the movement has been his personal intention.”
Angel of Mumbai: Aseema Charitable Trust
Endorsed by: Asif Zakaria - Three-time corporator from Bandra (W)
Special achievements: “Aseema is an NGO that runs with a mission to equip children from marginalised communities with high quality, value based education enabling development of their potential. Such NGOs, selflessly working for society at large, are making a great contribution in its upliftment. By showcasing the good work they are doing, hopefully others will be motivated. More such crusaders are required for a complete holistic development of the city. Moreover, this NGO is running BMC schools, the civic authority has given permission and they are working together. It is an ideal scenario for the public-private partnership, for the common cause impacting good education to the downtrodden.”
Angel of Mumbai: Harsh Mariwala - Entrepreneur, founder and Chairman of Marico
Endorsed by: R N Bhaskar – Senior business journalist and author
Special achievements: “Harsh Mariwala has created a platform for grooming entrepreneurs across India. Headquartered in Mumbai, he has done more to promote talent, start-ups and entrepreneurship than most others I know of.”
Angel of Mumbai: Gautam Jain
Endorsed by: Sukrut Khandekar – Editor, Navashakti
Special achievements: “The ‘Guardian of Unclaimed Dead Bodies’, Gautam Jain has relentlessly worked for 10-15 years in cremating the bodies of those people who have no kin in the city. He visits government hospitals in Mulund area and performs the last rites of those unclaimed bodies that lie in the hospital morgue. He has performed the last rites of more than 4000 such people.”
Angel of Mumbai: Afroz Shah – Environmental activist
Endorsed by: Ayaz Memon – Columnist, journalist, author
Special achievements: “He's a young man imbued with strong idealism on how to keep our environment clean and better our lives, but also the commitment to put this into deeds instead of just paying lip service. A qualified lawyer, young Afroz should have been pursuing his career, but has chosen to follow a different path that provides no material rewards. Yes, his work has won him accolades, but after months and months of working tirelessly and in anonymity. His resolute effort to clean up the filthy beaches, rivers and ponds of Mumbai are an inspiration for old and young on how their own city and environment can be saved from disaster if there is a will.”
Angel of Mumbai: Dr Kersi Chavda – Consultant Psychiatrist
Endorsed by: Dr Avinash De Sousa – Consultant Psychiatrist
Special achievements: “Dr Kersi is the most versatile and ethical psychiatrist that I have known. While he may be attached to many corporate hospitals he never ceases to help those in need and will go out of the way to be part of various programmes all done free for spreading mental health awareness. He is always available to lend advice to anyone who needs it. He has been gracious to help the most needy in many ways and remains so grounded in every way. On a personal note, he is like a parent that is always there to guide me when I need it. He never says no to anything and is ever so enthusiastic to work for mental health and the betterment of the city. It’s because of people like him that mine and a lot of other people's lives are so much more filled with zest and happiness.”
Angel of Mumbai: Rahul Kanal
Endorsed by: Aaditya Thackeray - Shiv Sena legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena President
Special achievements: “Rahul is a genuinely clean soul, wanting to help each and everyone. Intent of Mumbaikars like him, reminds us of the reason for us to be working – to do good and be good. His contribution isn’t only to one aspect of social life, but across every walk of life. And most importantly, he never does it for publicity or popularity. He does it to feel good. In 2012 he started the "I love Mumbai" campaign, to beautify every nook and corner of the city. He has also organises regular beach clean up drives and demonstrations to spread awareness about ecological conservation.”
Angel of Mumbai: Vikas Dilawari
Endorsed by: Mustansir Dalvi, Professor of Architecture
Special achievements: “Vikas Dilawari is one of the premiere conservation architects in the country. He has proven himself time and again, by the projects that he has done in Mumbai and throughout the country. By working on conservation projects where people are still living, Vikas not only improves the lives of people living there, but also gives a new life to the buildings. Throughout his career, he has been working on important projects that have brought back landmarks of the city, most notably the Bhau Daji Lad City Museum which was done so excellently. He has got about 16 odd citations from UNESCO and that's probably why I feel he is a jewel of the city.”
Angle of Mumbai: Ramesh Narayan
Endorsed by: Srinivasan K Swamy - Chairman & World President, IAA
