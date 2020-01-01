From Aaditya Thackeray to Harsh Mariwala: FPJ's Angels of Mumbai picked by eminent Mumbaikars

Special achievements: “Dr Kersi is the most versatile and ethical psychiatrist that I have known. While he may be attached to many corporate hospitals he never ceases to help those in need and will go out of the way to be part of various programmes all done free for spreading mental health awareness. He is always available to lend advice to anyone who needs it. He has been gracious to help the most needy in many ways and remains so grounded in every way. On a personal note, he is like a parent that is always there to guide me when I need it. He never says no to anything and is ever so enthusiastic to work for mental health and the betterment of the city. It’s because of people like him that mine and a lot of other people's lives are so much more filled with zest and happiness.”