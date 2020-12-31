Angels of Mumbai: Eminent Mumbaikars endorse their favourites

Special achievements: “Akhilesh Kumar Misra is one of the most dedicated employees of Western Railway (WR) who has never shied away from doing his best to achieve targets. He has executed several projects making commuting a pleasurable experience in the Mumbai Suburban Section of WR. He has been credited with transforming and improving mobility over the suburban section. He has played a vital role in removing the bottlenecks at various locations of the suburban section which impaired the speed of trains. These bottlenecks, termed as speed restrictions in railway parlance, curtailed down the speed of trains which in turn affected the punctuality. Misra successfully removed the Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) in one the busiest section of Churchgate-Borivali, thereby, helping improve the speed of both local and outstation trains. The removal of Permanent Speed Restriction falling between Bandra and Khar (10.091 km) was of a tedious and gruelling nature. Misra also meticulously planned a very complicated re-gardening work on Mithi River at Bandra and completed the work within a day. It is noteworthy to mention that the entire task was accomplished during the months of July and August 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak, and it was very difficult to arrange machinery and labourers. Due to his dedicated efforts, WR has improved the punctuality of trains, and enhanced the safety and speed of both local as well as Mail/Express trains over the Mumbai suburban section.”

Dr Vidya Thakur, Medical Superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital

Endorsed by: Dr Deepak Baid, President, Association of Medical Consultant