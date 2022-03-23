Angadiyas Case: Is there a conspiracy in state services to defame central agencies? asks Ashish Shelar

Latching onto the suspension of DCP Saurabh Tripathi, accused of threatening 'angadiyas' using the I-T department's name, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday wondered whether a conspiracy was being hatched in the state administrative services to defame the central agency.

Speaking in the Assembly, the former Maharashtra minister asked whether such a conspiracy was being hatched in the state's administrative services "with someone's blessing".

Replying, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said he will seek information in this regard and take action if there is any truth in it.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tripathi, who is a wanted accused in an extortion case registered by the Mumbai police following a complaint by angadiyas or traditional couriers who provide money transfer service to businessmen for a commission.

As per the complaint lodged by angadiyas, the accused officials had allegedly extorted money from them on several occasions in December by threatening to tip-off the Income Tax department about their cash movements and business activities.

"What is the charge against him (Tripathi)? He threatened angadiyas, saying that the Income Tax department will raid them, take action against them.

"If police officials are going to extort money from people taking the Income Tax department's name and spreading lies, the question is whether any conspiracy was being hatched in the state's administrative services to defame central agencies with someone's blessings?" Shelar asked.

The opposition legislator said it will not behoove Maharashtra and the country if any such conspiracy is being hatched.

The BJP leader, however, also said the government's action of suspending Tripathi was "appropriate".

On his part, Walse Patil said he has taken note of the issue Shelar has raised in the House.

"I will definitely take information in this regard and take action if any truth is found in it," the minister assured.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:37 PM IST