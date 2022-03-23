Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s education department intervenes in school fees row, to hold meeting today

After the parents’ protest, the education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) intervened in the school fees row of DAV Public School in Nerul. A large number of parents staged a protest at civic headquarters in Belapur on March 22 after the school principal refused not to meet the angered parents.

Parents alleged that despite the principal agreeing to listen to their sides, refused to even meet.

Now, a hearing on fees hike and other issues of the school will be held on March 23 at the Education Department Hall of NMMC in Belapur.

According to parents, the school had reportedly increased annual tuition fees. They alleged that the school continued to take school feeds during the pandemic is now asking for additional fees.

On the contrary, the school had earlier said that many parents did pay fees for the last two years and did not come office even the school management sent notices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:29 AM IST