Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Orders Urgent Measures To Ease Traffic On Satara–Kolhapur Highway

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has directed authorities to take immediate steps to tackle the escalating traffic congestion on the Satara–Kolhapur National Highway. The move comes after a detailed review of road progress, rising vehicular pressure around Karad, and the surge in sugarcane transportation during the ongoing crushing season.

Sugarcane season triggers heavy traffic

With around eight sugar factories along the highway now operational, there has been a substantial increase in truck movement. Minister Bhosale noted that accidents and vehicle overturns caused by overloaded sugarcane carriers have often resulted in long traffic snarls.

Cranes to be deployed for emergency response

To mitigate disruptions, Bhosale ordered that cranes be strategically stationed along key highway stretches to enable swift clearance in case of accidents or breakdowns, ensuring smoother flow of traffic.

Push for speedy completion of service roads and bridges

The minister also emphasized the expedited construction of service roads and pending bridges, which will offer alternative routes and help decongest the main carriageway. He instructed contractors to work on a priority basis to complete these projects at the earliest.

Focus on road safety and signage

Highlighting commuter safety, Bhosale directed officials to improve road signage, street lighting, and traffic management measures, particularly in accident-prone areas. He stressed that these upgrades are vital for both local commuters and heavy vehicle operators.

High-level review meeting held

A comprehensive review meeting was attended by MLA Manoj Ghorpade, Public Works Secretary Abasaheb Nagargoje, Deputy Secretary Sachin Chivate, and senior PWD officials. District Collectors and Police Superintendents of Satara and Kolhapur also joined the session via video conferencing.

Work on ‘war footing’ to ease congestion

Minister Bhosale reiterated that the administration must act on a “war footing” to implement measures that reduce public inconvenience, strengthen road infrastructure, and ensure safe, efficient travel for all highway users.