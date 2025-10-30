 Thane Man Dies By Suicide Near Naigaon After Heavy Losses In Online Gaming, Loan Pressure
According to the police report filed by his wife Sunita Pradeep Jaiswar (35), the deceased had developed an addiction to online gaming. After repeatedly losing money, he reportedly took online personal loans, which deepened his financial and emotional distress.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:24 AM IST
Thane Man Dies By Suicide Near Naigaon After Heavy Losses In Online Gaming, Loan Pressure

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 40-year-old man reportedly died by suicide near the Versova Bridge at Supada, Naigaon East, after allegedly suffering from mental distress caused by mounting online gaming losses and unpaid personal loans. The incident occurred on the evening of October 28 in the Vasai area.

Deceased identified as Thane resident

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kailas Jaiswar (40), a resident of Bamanoli Pada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

Online gaming addiction and loan burden

Tragic end near Versova Bridge

On the morning of October 28, Pradeep left home without informing his family. Around 5:00 pm, he parked his car on the Versova Bridge and allegedly jumped off, sustaining severe head and hand injuries that led to excessive bleeding and death on the spot.

Police register accidental death report

Following the incident, his wife alerted the Naigaon Police Station, where an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered late Tuesday night at 11:16 pm. Police confirmed that no foul play is suspected, and the family has not raised any complaints.

Police highlight rising concern

Authorities have once again expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides linked to online gaming addiction and digital loan harassment, urging greater public awareness and mental health support.

